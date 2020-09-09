Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 215/2020 issued on 9 September 2020
Attachments
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 50 in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including near non-government-controlled Korsun, Donetsk region and at a border crossing point outside government control near Leonove, Luhansk region.