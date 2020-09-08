OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 214/2020 issued on 8 September 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 50 in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

Small arms were fired near SMM patrol members close to Peremozhne, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission spotted recent trench extensions near government-controlled Bohdanivka and non-government-controlled Pikuzy as well as a new trench near non-government-controlled Hryhorivka, all in Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.