Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 213/2021 issued on 11 September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 193 ceasefire violations, including 95 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 176 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 348 ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The Mission followed up on damage to an uninhabited house in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored an area near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

Related Content