OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 213/2021 issued on 11 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 193 ceasefire violations, including 95 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 176 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 348 ceasefire violation in the region.

The Mission followed up on damage to an uninhabited house in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds from non-government- to government-controlled areas in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored an area near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.