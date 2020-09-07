Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 213/2020 issued on 07 September 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 4 and 5 September, the SMM recorded an undetermined explosion in Donetsk region and no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded 12 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- Between the evenings of 5 and 6 September, the Mission again recorded an undetermined explosion in Donetsk region and again no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- An SMM long-range UAV spotted new military positions near Starohnativka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission visited three border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and monitored border areas in non-government-controlled Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border-crossing point near Voznesenivka in Luhansk region and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Novoazovsk in Donetsk region.