OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 213/2019 issued on 9 September 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 8 September 2019. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 6 and 7 September, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 7 and 8 September, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

On 8 September, the SMM saw fresh damage due to shelling in Yasynuvata.

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas conducting works on the road north of the broken section of the bridge and saw members of the armed formations collecting debris, burning tyres and removing scrap metal in the area of the broken section of the bridge.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM saw anti-tank mines, some for the first time, near Nyzhnie Lozove and Zaitseve.

The SMM monitored adherence to the ceasefire to facilitate the operation of essential civilian infrastructure and to enable the drilling of wells near Raivka.