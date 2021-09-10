Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 212/2021 issued on 10 September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 176 ceasefire violations, including 66 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 94 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 348 ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*

Related Content