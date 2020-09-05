OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 212/2020 issued on 05 September 2020

Summary

• The SMM recorded 12 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 23 in Luhansk region.

• A woman was injured by the explosion of an object in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

• An SMM long-range UAV spotted a cargo train travelling north-west during late evening hours in an area adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation.

• The Mission visited a border crossing point in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to, and the operation of, critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*