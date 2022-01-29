Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 21/2022 issued on 29 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 11 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 173 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 19 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 93 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded one ceasefire violation inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near government-controlled Berdianske, in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles experienced instances of probable jamming.*