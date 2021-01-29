Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 21/2021 issued on 28 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 335 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and spotted people inside the area near Petrivske during daytime.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*