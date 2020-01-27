27 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 21/2020 issued on 27 January 2020

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 24 and 25 January, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Between the evenings of 25 and 26 January, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • Small-arms and heavy-machine-gun fire was assessed as directed at an SMM miniunmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Holubivske, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Zaichenko, and for the eighth consecutive time close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.*

