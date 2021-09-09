OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 211/2021 issued on 9 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 94 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,090 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 476 ceasefire violation in the region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near non-government-controlled Petrivske, Holmivskyi and in Horlivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske and Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.