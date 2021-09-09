Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 211/2021 issued on 9 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 94 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 1,090 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded six ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 476 ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The Mission followed up on reports of a man injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near non-government-controlled Petrivske, Holmivskyi and in Horlivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske and Zolote.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

