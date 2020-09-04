OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 211/2020 issued on 034September 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded five ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 23 in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was directed at an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Dovhe, Luhansk region.* - The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, SMM UAVs spotted people inside the latter two areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.