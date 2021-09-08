OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 210/2021 issued on 8 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 1,090 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 476 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty near non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation, all in Donetsk region.