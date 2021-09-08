Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 210/2021 issued on 8 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 1,090 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 476 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty near non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation, all in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

