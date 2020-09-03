Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 210/2020 issued on 03 September 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and two in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 63 in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, SMM unmanned aerial vehicles observed people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Shevchenko and Nova Marivka, both in Donetsk region.