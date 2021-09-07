OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 209/2021 issued on 7 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation, an explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 31 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.