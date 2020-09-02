Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 209/2020 issued on 02 September 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 September 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and 63 in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, SMM unmanned aerial vehicles observed people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The SMM spotted ongoing construction works at positions near Shchastia, Luhansk region and construction materials at a position inside the Petrivske disengagement area near its south-eastern corner.
- The SMM spotted for the first time anti-tank mines on a road near the Trudivski area of Donetsk city.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*