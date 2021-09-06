Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 208/2021 issued on 6 September 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, from the evenings of 3 to 5 September, the Mission recorded 172 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, from the evenings of 3 to 5 September, the SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM followed up on damage to a civilian property in government-controlled Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicles on three occasions near non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Nyzhnie Lozove and Yakovlivka, Donetsk region.* The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region. 　　

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference. *

Related Content