OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 208/2021 issued on 6 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, from the evenings of 3 to 5 September, the Mission recorded 172 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, from the evenings of 3 to 5 September, the SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 34 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission corroborated a civilian casualty in non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM followed up on damage to a civilian property in government-controlled Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM’s mini-unmanned aerial vehicles on three occasions near non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Nyzhnie Lozove and Yakovlivka, Donetsk region.* The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited a border crossing point outside government control and monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.