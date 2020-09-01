Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 208/2020 issued on 01 September 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region (compared with none in the previous 24 hours) and none in Luhansk region (compared with 60 in the previous 24 hours).

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle observed people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The Mission spotted recent trench extensions near Uzhivka and Vodiane, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near Izvaryne and at a checkpoint near Olenivka, both in non-government-controlled areas.*

Related Content