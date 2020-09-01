OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 208/2020 issued on 01 September 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region (compared with none in the previous 24 hours) and none in Luhansk region (compared with 60 in the previous 24 hours).

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle observed people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission spotted recent trench extensions near Uzhivka and Vodiane, Donetsk region.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.