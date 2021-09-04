OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 207/2021 issued on 4 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 3 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 48 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 66 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 34 ceasefire violations, including 19 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 28 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on damage to a civilian property in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and close to the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.