Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 207/2020 issued on 31 August 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 28 and 29 August, the SMM recorded 42 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (in the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation). Between the evenings of 29 and 30 August, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 28 and 29 August, the SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region (in the previous reporting period, the Mission also recorded no ceasefire violations). Between the evenings of 29 and 30 August, the Mission recorded 60 ceasefire violations in the region, assessed as part of a live-fire exercise.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle observed people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission visited four border crossing points in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and monitored areas near the border in Donetsk region, all outside of government control.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk) in Luhansk region.
- The SMM monitored various public gatherings in Lviv, Chernivtsi and Odessa.