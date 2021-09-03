OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 206/2021 issued on 3 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 2 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 66 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 28 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 41 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and close to the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.