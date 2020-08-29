Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 206/2020 issued on 29 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The SMM again saw unexploded ordnance near Kruta Balka, on a road frequently used by the SMM and employees of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The Mission monitored a peaceful gathering in Kyiv concerning the latest COVID-19 protective measures.
- The SMM continued to follow up on reports of an attack on a bus carrying people near Kharkiv on 27 August.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka