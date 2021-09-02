Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 205/2021 issued on 2 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 21 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 41 explosions ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in non-government-controlled Pikuzy, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission saw damage to four inhabited civilian properties in non-government-controlled Kashtanove, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Berdianske and in non-government-controlled Novoazovsk, both in southern Donetsk region.*

