OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 205/2021 issued on 2 September 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 September 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 21 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 96 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 41 explosions ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 48 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM corroborated reports of two civilian casualties in non-government-controlled Pikuzy, Donetsk region.

The Mission saw damage to four inhabited civilian properties in non-government-controlled Kashtanove, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.