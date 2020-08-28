OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 205/2020 issued on 28 August 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded three ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The Mission followed up on reports of a man who died from the explosion of a grenade inside his home in Mariupol.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During night-time hours, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle observed people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission observed a convoy of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM followed up on reports of an attack on a bus carrying people near Kharkiv on 27 August.