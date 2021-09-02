Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 204/2021 issued on 1 September 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 31 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 96 ceasefire violations, including 63 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 112 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 48 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 676 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM heard projectiles passing overhead and impact explosions near its position in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints (EECP) and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored a gathering in Lviv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted at two border crossing points and two checkpoints in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as at the EECP near Hnutove.*