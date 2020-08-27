Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 204/2020 issued on 27 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.
- The Mission lost spatial control of one of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles, after it experienced signal interference, while flying over the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- A boy was injured due to the detonation of a grenade in Kypuche, Luhansk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening and night-time hours, an SMM long-range UAV spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint and the corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.