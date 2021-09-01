Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 203/2021 issued on 31 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 112 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 676 ceasefire violations, including 298 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission followed up on reports of two children injured on 28 August in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored two gatherings in Odessa.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*