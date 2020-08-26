OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 203/2020 issued on 26 August 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, an SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at the entry-exit checkpoint and its corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored peaceful public gatherings on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine in Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Kherson, Lviv and Odessa.