Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 202/2021 issued on 30 August 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 27 and 29 August, the SMM recorded 354 ceasefire violations, including 281 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 27 and 29 August, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations, including 12 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near non-government-controlled Tavrycheske, Donetsk region and non-government controlled Dachne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske and close to the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded ceasefire violations near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) during the transfer of DFS workers between Yasynuvata and the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission observed gatherings in Lviv.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at three checkpoints of the armed formations, two in southern Donetsk region and one in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.*