OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 202/2020 issued on 25 August 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded six ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. During evening hours, it spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak.