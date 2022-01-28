OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 20/2022 issued on 28 January 2022

KYIV 28 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 173 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 510 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 93 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded six ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited one border crossing point and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored three crossing points on the border with Belarus and saw that they were open, with traffic entering and exiting Ukraine at two of them.