Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 20/2021 issued on 27 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 62 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 46 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 56 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard three ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), during the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored peaceful gatherings in Kyiv and Lviv.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bezimenne, southern Donetsk region.