OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 20/2020 issued on 25 January 2020
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas near non-government-controlled Krasnyi Yar, in Luhansk region.*
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. A member of the armed formations again restricted the Mission’s access near the Petrivske disengagement area, including to the SMM camera.*
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at five checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and close to two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.*