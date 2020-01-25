OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 20/2020 issued on 25 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas near non-government-controlled Krasnyi Yar, in Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. A member of the armed formations again restricted the Mission’s access near the Petrivske disengagement area, including to the SMM camera.*