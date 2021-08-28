Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 201/2021 issued on 28 August 2021
Attachments
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 40 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 87 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 26 ceasefire violations, including 25 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 155 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and close to the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds from non-government- to government-controlled areas.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored areas near the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*