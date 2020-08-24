OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 201/2020 issued on 24 August 2020

Summary

Between the evenings of 21 and 22 August, the SMM recorded 60 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (in the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations). Between the evenings of 22 and 23 August, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 21 and 22 August, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region (in the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations). Between the evenings of 22 and 23 August, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM visited three border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and its corresponding checkpoint in Luhansk region.