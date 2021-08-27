Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 200/2021 issued on 27 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 87 ceasefire violations, including 28 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 155 ceasefire violations, including 51 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 107 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area and a permanent storage site, at checkpoint of the armed formations, and at two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.

