OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 200/2021 issued on 27 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 87 ceasefire violations, including 28 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 155 ceasefire violations, including 51 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 107 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.