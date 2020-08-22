Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 200/2020 issued on 22 August 2020
Attachments
Summary
• The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (in the previous reporting period, it recorded 153 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and none in Luhansk region).
• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed persons during evening hours inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
• The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.
• The SMM visited two border crossing points and an area near the border with the Russian Federation, all in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
• The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*