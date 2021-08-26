OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 199/2021 issued on 26 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 12 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 125 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 107 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 61 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Kashtanove, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed National Flag Day and Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Odessa, Dnipro Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.