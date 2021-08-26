Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 199/2021 issued on 26 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 25 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 12 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 125 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 107 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 61 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Kashtanove, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM observed National Flag Day and Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Odessa, Dnipro Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two heavy weapons holding areas in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

