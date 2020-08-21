Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 199/2020 issued on 21 August 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 153 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period) and none in Luhansk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period).

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours inside the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

