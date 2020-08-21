OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 199/2020 issued on 21 August 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 153 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period) and none in Luhansk region (compared with one in the previous reporting period).

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours inside the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.