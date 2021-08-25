Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 198/2021 issued on 25 August 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 125 ceasefire violations, including 29 undetermined explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 61 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 61 ceasefire violations, including one undetermined explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at four SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near non-government-controlled Vesele, Oleksandrivka, Syhnalne and Donetsk city’s Leninskyi district, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and outside the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM observed National Flag Day and Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Donetsk, Kherson, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Kyiv regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.*

Related Content