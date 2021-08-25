OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 198/2021 issued on 25 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 125 ceasefire violations, including 29 undetermined explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 61 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 61 ceasefire violations, including one undetermined explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at four SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near non-government-controlled Vesele, Oleksandrivka, Syhnalne and Donetsk city’s Leninskyi district, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and outside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed National Flag Day and Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations in Donetsk, Kherson, Lviv, Chernivtsi and Kyiv regions.