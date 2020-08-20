Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 198/2020 issued on 20 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region (compared with two in the previous reporting period) and one in Luhansk region (compared with none in the previous reporting period).
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The SMM observed mines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region, some of which were seen for the first time.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and a corresponding checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*