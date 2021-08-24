OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 197/2021 issued on 24 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 61 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 112 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 20 ceasefire violations, including two explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on damage to an apartment in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored gatherings in Kyiv.