Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 197/2020 issued on 19 August 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded two ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with none in the previous reporting period) and none in Luhansk region (compared with three in the previous reporting period).
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The SMM recorded an explosion inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, and SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicles observed people during evening and night hours inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.