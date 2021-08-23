OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 196/2021 issued on 23 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 22 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

**Summary*

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 20 and 22 August, the SMM recorded 220 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 55 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 20 and 22 August, the Mission recorded one explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 92 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near government-controlled Novohryhorivka and near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM observed no change in the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The Mission monitored a gathering and a religious service in Kyiv.