Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 196/2020 issued on 18 August 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk region (compared with 108 in the previous 24 hours) and three in Luhansk region (compared with none in the previous 24 hours).
The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Zolote, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed a person during evening hours.
The Mission visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near non-government controlled Izvaryne.*