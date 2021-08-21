OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 195/2021 issued on 21 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 55 ceasefire violations, including six explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 117 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 92 ceasefire violations, including 60 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations.

Man killed due to the detonation of an explosive object in non-government-controlled Luhansk city and woman injured due to shelling in government-controlled Zolote-4/Rodina, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside and close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv.