OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 194/2021 issued on 20 August 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 August 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 117 ceasefire violations, including 62 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 160 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 12 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 475 ceasefire violations.

Woman injured due to small-arms fire in government-controlled Chermalyk, Donetsk region.

The Mission followed up on damage to two residential buildings in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

Explosions assessed as outgoing tank rounds close to an SMM patrol in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

SMM monitored gatherings in Kyiv demanding the release of people allegedly held in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.