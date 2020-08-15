Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 194/2020 issued on 15 August 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 August 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded no ceasefire violations in Donetsk or Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM recorded a convoy traveling inside the disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska, and observed people during evening and night hours inside the two other areas.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- Near the international border with the Russian Federation where there are no border crossing facilities, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted, during evening hours, two stationary vehicles, as well as people entering and leaving Ukraine.
- The Mission visited two border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed public gatherings in Kharkiv and Kyiv related to the situation in Belarus.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted including in Khoroshovo, Marianivka and in Bessarabka, an area outside of government control near the international border with the Russian Federation.*