OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 193/2021 issued on 19 August 2021
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 160 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 165 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 475 ceasefire violations, including 149 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations.
- Man killed due to shelling in government-controlled Novoselivka Druha, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded multiple ceasefire violations close to the disengagement area near Zolote and inside and in the vicinity of the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*