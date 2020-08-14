Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 193/2020 issued on 14 August 2020
Attachments
Summary
- The SMM recorded 36 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, most of which occurred in areas east of Donetsk city, and 34 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, most of which were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in both regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle observed people during evening and night hours.
- The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including in a training area.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at an entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.